Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA on Beat Breakfast is Keywest and their song ‘Ordinary Superhero’.

The single comes with a video featuring some of Ireland’s frontline workers to raise funds for Heroes-Aid and to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE (Protective Personal Equipment) and other essential resources.

The Ordinary Superhero music video was the idea of businessman Doug Leddin and Andy Kavanagh of Keywest and the video features medical professionals who are all playing major roles in the fight against Covid-19.

Heroes-Aid is the product of Mary Leahy, Public Health Nurse & National Coordinator for Nurse/Midwife Safety; Health, & Welfare Reps, Amanda Wilkinson (RCSI) and Damien Nee, member of Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group, all coming together and assisted by Doug Leddin.

To date, the song and video have helped to raise over €120,000 for Heroes-Aid. You can donate at http://gofundme.com/f/heroesaid