Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is JC Stewart and his new single ‘Lying That You Love Me’.

JC Stewart is rapidly emerging as one of 2020’s breaking talents. His blend of classic pop songcraft and heart-on-sleeve candour is making a huge connection with people who relate to the universal experiences that he explores. A wave of fans have fallen under his spell, as shown by escalating streaming stats and some recent sold-out pop-up shows which included three back-to-back gigs in Belfast and the legendary Ruby Sessions in Dublin. Influential fans are also backing him for big things, from global artists Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan to Radio 1 support from Scott Mills, Mollie King and Jordan North.

His brand new single ‘Lying That You Love Me’ represents his first release of the year. The track follows the recent news that JC was highlighted as Apple Music’s New Artist of the Week.

‘Lying That You Love Me’ captures the traits that make JC a hotly-tipped rising talent. It opens with his heartfelt voice accompanied by plaintive piano before swelling with soaring vocals, dramatic percussion and sweeping strings as it builds towards a climactic finale. The track was produced by KOZ, whose previous credits include Dua Lipa’s hits ‘IDGAF’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’.

“It’s about that weird feeling of loving what you know and being scared of change,” says JC. “In this case, it’s missing someone, even though you know they were bad for you and it wasn’t going anywhere.”

