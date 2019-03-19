Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Jay Pryor and his latest single ‘So What’.

Dublin-born DJ and producer Jay Pryor is attracting a great deal of attention. First finding his feet collaborating and producing with the likes of Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson on their hit single ‘Just Hold On’, the musical maestro has gone on to make waves across the dance and pop world. His recent rework of the Room 5 classic ‘Make Luv’ has accrued huge love with over 3.5m streams across streaming platforms and heavy support from BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems.

With his sights firmly set on breaking through to become a new leading DJ talent, Jay presents the first of his new 2019 material, with single ‘So What’, continuing his release momentum. UK house influences can be heard throughout this new release showing Jay’s wide-ranging production skills. With strong builds and drops and an attitude-filled vocal, layered with garage infused pop melodies, this release will work at the club, on the radio and in your favourite dance playlists.

Following on from supporting on Matoma’s ‘Holy Moly!’ tour, Jay recently headlined the Fnatic and Virgin EMI Katowice closing party for the world’s biggest esports event – IEM 2019 in Katowice, Poland. His single ‘Make Luv’ is seeing continuous growth, with additional support from Selected. one of the most influential music channels on Youtube. Jay Pryor is proving his ability to craft high octane crossover-pop anthems and his ascension shows no sign of slowing down.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Share it:













Don't Miss