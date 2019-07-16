Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Fallen Lights and their new single ‘Karma’.

The song follows on from the success of their last single ‘Extra Time’, which has ranked in the top 5 most played independent Irish tracks of 2019, according to Radiomonitor. ‘Karma’ is a colourful introduction to the band’s new musical direction, produced by mega-hot Irish producer Phil MaGee in Station Studios.

This 3-minute electro indie-pop track exudes everything that’s fresh and exciting about the current Irish music scene. The drum and synth driven verses of ‘Karma’ build with the nightclub percussive feeling and explosive anthemic chorus, with guitars reminiscent of The 1975. It is without doubt the hook “Karma’s going to get you, It seems your always on the run, Karma’s going to get you, How does it feel are you ready Karma confetti” that has an energising summer feel to it and will have you wanting to sing along before the end of first chorus!

Recently praised as the ‘hardest working band in Ireland’, Fallen Lights will finish their Irish summer tour on July 6th in Whelan’s before embarking on a string of festival dates including; Beat 102 103’s ‘Beat on The Street’, Waterford’s Spraoi 2019 and a headline slot at the rising Irish stage at Indiependence Festival. Fallen Lights will also be appearing for prominent slots at Sult Festival Gweedore and OTB in Buncrana on July 13th and 14th.