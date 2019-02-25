Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Erica Cody and her single “Over and Over.”

Dublin alt-RnB singer, songwriter, and producer- Erica Cody Kennedy Smith AKA Erica Cody tells the story in the song of her experiences of learning who to trust and where to focus her energy.

Explaining the track, Erica says ‘As a young and ambitious teenager, I quickly learned who to trust. ‘Over & Over’ was written about a particular day, that my kindness was taken for weakness. I put my trust in someone and was told the same thing over and over until I gave up on them. My attitude towards time and who I gave it to, changed after that day. Time is precious, don’t take it for granted.’

Her two previous singles “Addicted” and “Good Intentions’ received an amazing response, propelling Erica to share the stage with the likes of Mahalia, Ellie Ingram, En Vogue and Jessie J.

In the last two years, Erica has become a regular on the Irish festival circuit, appearing at Electric Picnic and Longitude. In the summer of 2018, Erica played the main stage at Electric Picnic with “The Story of Hip Hop” collaborating with The RTE Orchestra, DJ Mo-K, Jess Kavanagh, Jafaris and Mango to a 13,000-capacity stage.

Erica is due to independently release her debut EP “Leoness” in 2019.

