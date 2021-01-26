Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Emma Edel and her single “If I Can’t Have You.”

Emma is originally from Cahersiveen in County Kerry and has been based in Dublin since 2014 attending BIMM, focusing on writing, producing and gigging while perfecting her musical sound.

Her influences include Emeli Sande, Beyonce and Rihanna, as well as R&B and hip-hop artists.

Speaking about ‘If I Can’t Have You’, Emma said “I had a few songs I wanted to release as my debut single, but for some reason I was drawn to releasing ‘If I Can’t Have You’ first. The song although written in 2019, still resonated with me and the melody was catchy so I thought it might be a good one to start with.”