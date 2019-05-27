Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is ELM and their single ‘Fear’.

“I guess the main thing about ELM is that I feel like we write truthful dance-pop bangers,” says vocalist Dylan Walsh. “We’re just telling our stories through light-hearted dance songs because not everything has to be so serious.”

Dublin-based four-piece ELM introduce their debut single Fear which is an uplifting and dizzying definition of acceptance; an acceptance of who you are and who you love. ELM is made up of Dylan Walsh (vocals), Aidan Clancy (piano and synths), Gary Molloy (cello) and Ca Ahearne (drums).

Dylan and Aidan grew up together in Bray, Co. Wicklow. Their adoration of music brought them to Dublin’s BIMM Institute, where they met Ca, their precise and powerful drummer, who they immediately knew would be a perfect fit for the group. The final missing piece came in the shape of Gary, who Dylan instantly befriended when they met one night at a party. “He was like ‘I play cello’ and I was like ‘let’s be friends’ and ever since it’s been a beautiful romance…

