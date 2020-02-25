Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is ELM and their new single ‘Golden’.

ELM had an amazing year in 2019 and 2020 is set to be even bigger. They are currently getting ready to head off on tour supporting American superstar Brooke Candy across Europe and are set to be firm favourites on the festival circuit this summer in both the UK and Ireland with Live at Leeds, Body & Soul and Mighty Hoopla already announced.

ELM have amassed a dedicated following of fans who join them in their celebration of people, of growth and of music; “The thing about our songs is that we’re not trying to change anything politically. We’re just trying to embrace the beauty of individualism. We’re hoping to get that inclusive, cheered environment that lets the listener feel safe to be themselves.”

ELM is made up of Dylan Walsh (vocals), Aidan Clancy (piano and synths), Gary Molloy (cello) and Ca Ahearne (drums). Dylan and Aidan grew up together in Bray, Co. Wicklow. Their adoration of music brought them to Dublin’s BIMM Institute, where they met Ca, their precise and powerful drummer, who they immediately knew would be a perfect fit for the group. The final missing piece came in the shape of Gary, who Dylan instantly befriended when they met one night at a party.