Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Curtis Walsh and his single ‘Almost the Same’.

Written some time ago about a past relationship, Curtis says of the song: “Almost The Same is a song I wrote about coming to the realisation that the close bond between you and someone you cherish has a tendency to weaken over time. As much as you really cherish that person and that even though neither of you have done anything wrong, you start to realise that as you both grow older you start operating on different wave lengths, and the people you are becoming are not as much of a perfect match as you once though they were”.

Born in Dublin, but growing up in Laois, Curtis has supported artists such as Tom Walker, Omar Apollo, JC Stewart and James TW and Picture This in addition to a recent sold out tour of the UK with New Rules.

Having turned 20 in August, Curtis released his debut EP in summer 2019 and 12 months on he is delighted that it has amassed over 15 million streams across all streaming services worldwide.