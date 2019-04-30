Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Courage ft. Áine Cahill and their single ‘Let Me Let You Down’.

Joe Carson aka Courage has already collaborated with the likes of Ray BLK and Stormzy (My Hood), Conducta, Liv Dawson, AMA and Carmody, as Courage’s talent for discovering and working with some of the fastest rising stars in the industry continues to shine.

‘Let Me Let You Down’ has elements of broken beats and deep driven sonics and is the perfect coupling of Cavan artist Áine’s soaring vocals and Courage’s atmospheric production.

The track marks the second time the producer has stepped in the studio with the Irish star – Courage produced Áine’s sprawling takedown of materialism, 2017’s ‘Blood Diamonds’ – and their inimitable pairing has once again produced a stand-out record.

Áine has had a busy start to 2019; she released her debut EP ‘Blue Valentine’ via Parlophone in February and performed to a sold-out crowd at her debut London headline show at Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney this March.