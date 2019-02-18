Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA on Beat Breakfast is Chasing Abbey and their new single ‘Hold On’.

‘Hold On’ showcases the progressions and influences Chasing Abbey have employed since the release of their hit predecessors, ‘That Good Thing’, ‘Talk To Me’ and ‘Choices’.

The groups debut offering, ‘That Good Thing’ saw them pick up the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Award for Song of the Year 2017 and was the most played song on Irish radio that year. Their second release, ‘Talk To Me’ also relished in massive success across the charts and streaming platforms. ‘Choices’ also received similar reward, rocketing to the top of the download charts upon its release.

It became evident to the lads that ‘Hold On’ was one of the most reactive tracks at their live shows over the past year, stating that the reaction to the song was always one of the highlights of the show, despite it having not yet been released.

Of the new release Outro says, “We are the most excited we’ve ever been for a track release because it’s coming out along with a body of work, which makes it extra special. He says, “We chose ‘Hold On’ as the first release of the EP because we feel it’s the most well-rounded track on the project, and best represents the entire EP”.

Produced in their Tullamore studio by the guys themselves, Chasing Abbey also called upon the expertise of producer giant Jay Weathers (Stormzy, Rita Ora, Not3s, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran) to finish production on this track and add his signature flair to the overall sound of the entire Odyssey Project.

Teddy C says, “We wrote Hold On at a time where we were really feeling the pressure and stress of the industry, and it’s literally about looking out for each other and telling one another to hang in there. It’s a weather-the-storm track.”

Of the sound, producer Bee Fade says, “’Hold On’ is fairly classic Chasing Abbey. It’s got the big hook chorus and as before, we’ve adopted slang and local terminology in the lyrics. Musically, it bangs with a hard beat and hard bass. Classic CA all around.”

