Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Carrie Baxter and her new song ‘Pray’.

Waterford-native Carrie has been living in London since 2009, when she moved there to study at the London School of Musical Theatre. Since her debut release in October 2019, she has been hotly-tipped, with indie music bible Earmilk branding her ‘an artist on the precipice of greatness’ and Hot Press Magazine calling her ‘one of the most thrilling new forces in Irish music’.

Carrie says of this new single: “I wrote ‘Pray’ in 2018, it is the last song from a batch of very honest stories I wrote about a tragic love affair. The lyrics fell out of the pen and the beat is in homage to my first love: hiphop. It feels good to open the year with a track that I have held close for a long time.”

Last year saw Carrie independently release her debut EP, Placebo. The EP earned Carrie support from key media including COLORS, Hot Press, Ear Milk, Nialler9, Verge Magazine and Golden Plec as well as radio support on both sides of the Irish Sea.