Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Aodán Coyne and his single ‘Chance & Gamble’.

Ennis born Aodán Coyneis a composer, songwriter, singer and producer. He is also a principal member of acclaimed folk band Socks In The Frying Pan, who has an enviable touring schedule particularly in the USA and on the continent. To decide then to release a solo album in parallel would be, to some, a non-enviable task! Not Aodán.

Once he had the concept for his album, within six months it was written. The album was written on the outskirts of Ennis overlooking the lake of Ballyalla, a surge of scenic calm in the midst of the creator’s hectic schedule.“In retrospect, it was a crazy time for me, the band was in full swing and I really had no idea what to expect from trying out my own music. However, I think the fact I was going for a truly authentic sound and not being fake helped the process a lot.”

The first single to be shared from this new body of work is Chance & Gamble. The track will be available from digital stores, and to stream via Spotify from June 21st, just ahead of Aodán going back on the road for festival season with Socks In The Frying Pan.

The album, GAPS BETWEEN STARS, will be live for pre-order within the next few weeks, and officially released this autumn. To record, Aodán teamed up with the same production team behind Emma Langford’s award winning record, Quiet Giant, Chris O’Brien and Graham Murphy at The Production Suite Dublin also noted for their work with Aslan, Westlife, Celtic Woman, Something Happens and The Stunningto mention just some. This 2019 long-play follows Coyne’s acclaimed 2015 debut If We Only Knew.

This time Coyne wanted to return to what he felt was always his first calling, being a singer-songwriter. “Just making the kind of music that I love. That sort of roots/singer-songwriter/folk thing, but with contemporary vibes and some experimental sounds. At the time I didn’t even know who, if anyone, would be interested. But I knew I just needed to record and get my music out.”