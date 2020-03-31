Our Play Irish Artist this week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Aimée and her song ‘What My Mamma Gave Me.’

The song is taken from her debut EP, Confession, which was released last Friday and has already taken the #1 spot in the iTunes Pop Album Chart.

Of this single, Aimée says: “Saving my favourite till last on the EP! A song dedicated to every Mam out there who dedicated their life to make their children feel loved, safe & inspired. My Mam was my soulmate, my biggest inspiration. I try every single day to make her proud. I just know that she will be singing and dancing to this one in heaven…”

With this sentiment in mind, the vision behind the video was to portray a touching tale about the support a mother provides for her child while encouraging them to follow their dreams.