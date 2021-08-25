Photo: nporadio2 Screen Capture
By Cillian Doyle.
A man who featured on Nirvana’s iconic Nevermind album cover as a baby is accusing the band of ‘sexual exploitation’.
It shows Spencer Elden floating underwater without any clothes on, aged four months, back in 1991.
The album had the punk/grunge hits ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’.
The now 30-year-old is suing the group’s surviving members and Kurt Cobain’s estate, claiming he couldn’t consent to being pictured.
According to LADBible, the lawsuit also accuses the band of a ‘sex trafficking venture’, claiming Elden was forced ‘to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old’.
The band hasn’t responded.