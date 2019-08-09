It’s your weekly roundup of three of the best new tunes landing on the Beat playlist!

If it’s fresh, it’s probably on your radio this coming week. Dave Cronin takes a look at some of the best new records, from a British DJ to trio of amazing female Irish artists.

Katy Perry – ‘Small Talk’

First up, Katy Perry. She returns with her second single of 2019, ‘Small Talk.’ The sparkling track is a “poignant acknowledgment of the emotional distance that develops after a break-up”, according to her label. The single follows her summer hit ‘Never Really Over’ and we’re already all over it.

Elderbrook & Rudimental – ‘Something About You’

It’s an all British affair in this brand new dance tune with the man responsible for the huge hit ‘Cola’ joining forces with D&B legends Rudimental. Elderbrook and Rudimental’s ‘Something About You’ is a certified foot-stomper while also pulling on the ‘ol heartstrings with its unique rhythm and emotion. It’s their first collab together and we’re hoping it won’t be their last!

Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson – ‘Butterflies’

Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson have released an all-female collaboration as part of Three’s ‘Made By Music’ initiative. Amazing artists in their own-right we thank the music gods (..or Three) they decided to come together to make ‘Butterflies’. The release is supported by a tasty video, too. It’s directed by London based director Ali Kurr further “exploring human connections to the soulful pop beat of the track, set to the backdrop of a surreal world devoid of touch”. Deep!

