It’s your weekly roundup of three of the best new tunes landing on the Beat playlist!
If it’s fresh, it’s probably on your radio this coming week. Dave Cronin takes a look at some of the best new records, from a British DJ to trio of amazing female Irish artists.
Katy Perry – ‘Small Talk’
First up, Katy Perry. She returns with her second single of 2019, ‘Small Talk.’ The sparkling track is a “poignant acknowledgment of the emotional distance that develops after a break-up”, according to her label. The single follows her summer hit ‘Never Really Over’ and we’re already all over it.
Elderbrook & Rudimental – ‘Something About You’
It’s an all British affair in this brand new dance tune with the man responsible for the huge hit ‘Cola’ joining forces with D&B legends Rudimental. Elderbrook and Rudimental’s ‘Something About You’ is a certified foot-stomper while also pulling on the ‘ol heartstrings with its unique rhythm and emotion. It’s their first collab together and we’re hoping it won’t be their last!
Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson – ‘Butterflies’
Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson have released an all-female collaboration as part of Three’s ‘Made By Music’ initiative. Amazing artists in their own-right we thank the music gods (..or Three) they decided to come together to make ‘Butterflies’. The release is supported by a tasty video, too. It’s directed by London based director Ali Kurr further “exploring human connections to the soulful pop beat of the track, set to the backdrop of a surreal world devoid of touch”. Deep!
Thanks for checking in. Join us again next week for more fresh new music with SmintDave Cronin, elderbrook, Katy Perry, New Irish Music, New Music, new music friday, rudimental, three made by music