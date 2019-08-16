It’s your weekly new music fix with Dave Cronin and Smint!

Welcome back to your slice of new music hitting the Beat playlist this week. Today, we’ve got a banging dance collab, a new TayTay tune, and an Irish synth-pop release!

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’

First up, Taylor Swift. She’s back with the title track to her brand new album today. The new tune marks the fourth single from “Lover”, following “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “The Archer.” Taylor is set to perform during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on August 26th, which will be her first televised performance following the release of the new album. Check it out!

Gorgon City & MK – ‘There For You’

North-London House Duo Gorgon City have teamed up with the platinum-selling US producer, DJ and remixer MK for a new slice of house heaven. ‘There For You’ comes fresh from a stream of successful dance floor focused productions so far this from the prolific Gorgon City including ‘Lick Shot’, ‘Delicious’ and ‘Elizabeth Street’. The new track is set for radio and music streaming domination if any of their previous bangers are anything to go by.

Day_S – ‘Honest’

Irish boy DAY_S introduced himself with a debut single ‘Last Night’ last year followed up by ‘Elbows’. He’s back with a brand new single ‘Honest’ which is about “Feeling you had something special with someone and them throwing it all away.” With super distinctive vocals and top-class synth-pop production, this is only just the beginning for Day_S, in fact, he’s already amassed over 3 million plays on Spotify and Apple Music.

Thanks for checking in, make sure to listen out for these and more fresh new tunes on the Beat playlist – with Smint