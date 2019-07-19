It’s time we served up an extra fresh slice of new music you’re going to hear on Beat this week! Dave Cronin takes a look at some of the good stuff…

Sam Smith – ‘How Do You Sleep?’

They say heartbreak is the best creative juice and it’s definitely on point in this new track. Sam Smith channels his inner dancing queen with some serious choreography in ‘How Do You Sleep?’.

Aimée – ‘Break Me’

Beat on the Street performer Aimée is back with some new pop beats in ‘Break Me’. From social media star to Dublin’s newest pop star, ‘Break Me’ is another pop banger infused with a lovely helping of R&B.

Jonas Blue – ‘I Wanna Dance’

Amassing an armory of platinum-plated hits with almost 7.5 billion global streams and 40 million singles sales to date – Jonas Blue is a musical force to be reckoned with. He’s back with a brand new dance banger which lies a little more on the fringes of his usual EDM genre but either way, ‘I Wanna Dance’ is a sure hit.

Fresh #NewMusic on Beat with Smint