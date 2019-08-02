It’s that time of the week again where we take a look at some of the best new music hitting the Beat playlist.

This week, we’ve got new stuff from a British pop princess, an up and coming Irish band and a global superstar.

Ariana Grande & Social House – ‘Boyfriend’

She’s back! Multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande has teamed up with buzzing LA singer, songwriter and producer duo Social House to release their new song “boyfriend”. Ariana Grande plays three sold-out 3Arena, Dublin shows on September 22nd, 23rd & 25th.

RAYE – ‘Love Me Again’

Fresh from amassing over 1 billion streams of her music and co-writing Beyonce’s new single ‘Bigger’, the opening track from the new Lion King inspired album, RAYE returns to the music scene this August with the future smash hit single ‘Love Me Again’. We. Are. Fans.

Post-Party – ‘Love You Everyday’

Brand new four-piece Irish indie-pop band, Post-Party, have released their highly anticipated first single ‘Love YouEveryday’. Having shared stages with fellow Irish bands The Academic and Fangclub, played venues such as the Róisín Dubh in Galway, selling out their headlined Dublin shows and now with their debut London show also in August following a summer Irish tour, Post-Party are aiming high for 2019.

