Oasis have announced a series of online events on YouTube to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ tomorrow

Ahead of the seminal album’s anniversary on October 2nd, a new documentary goes live on YouTube tonight which features Oasis chief Noel Gallagher’s return to the cosy studio where the band recorded way back in the nineties

Check the trailer here & the full version goes live at 7pm tonight on the Oasis social channels!