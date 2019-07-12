Looking for some fresh new music for your ears? You’ve come to the right place then.

Alex Gough – ‘Step To Me’

Waterford’s Alex Gough has earned his place as one of 2019’s stand out hip-hop artists and this is certainly a worthy follow up to his ‘Breakfast’ record.

Jax Jones ft. Bebe Rexha – ‘Harder’

Charts-favourite Jax Jones is on fire! The man who can do no wrong in music has enlisted the help of Bebe Rexha for their new collab, ‘Harder’.

David Guetta & Martin Solveig – ‘Thing For You’

French dance music giants David Guetta & Martin Solveig have joined forces to make some beautiful new beats. ‘Thing For You’ is a summer dance floor essential.

