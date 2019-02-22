Mumford & Sons have announced an Irish summer gig at Mahahide Castle.

The four-piece band will play the Dublin venue on Friday, June 14 – along with support acts, Norway’s enchanting AURORA, and local talent Dermot Kennedy and Wild Youth.

In November 2018, Mumford & Sons released their acclaimed fourth album, Delta. Debuting at number 1 in the US for the third time in the row, it’s a record that marries a more experimental sound with that vast sky-scraping jubilance that has made the band such a massive deal right across the world.

And how could we forget that they kicked off their sixty-date world tour headlining the 3Arena.

Tickets €69.75 including booking fees go on sale Friday, March 1 at 9 am.

