The Coronas and Basement Jaxx are two of the acts to have been added to the bill for a brand new Mayo festival.

Saltwater will take place on the grounds of Westport House over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The Irish four-piece and the electronic duo have been named on the bill alongside Little Hours and Ultan Conlan.

They join Dermot Kennedy and Johnny Marr who were announced as headline acts earlier this month.

The likes of Maverick Sabre, The Stranglers, Lyra, Lee Scratch Perry, Jerry Fish, Norman Jay, Joanne Keegan and Coda will also perform with more to be announced.

“There’s so much history in Westport and Westport House that when the opportunity to host a new festival came up we jumped at the chance,” said Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue.

“The festival is not only about a word-class music lineup it’s also about experiencing all that Westport has to offer.

“It’s great to have The Coronas and Basement Jaxx on board. We thought it would be a nice Christmas present from all of us at Saltwater Festival.

“They should compliment Dermot Kennedy and Johnny Marr very nicely.”

The festival is set to be “an expression of life on Ireland’s rugged wild Atlantic coast.

“Celebrating music, food, culture, wellness and the rich heritage of Westport, the festival will bring together like minded people from home and abroad that want to feel the taste of salt in the air as they appreciate the best Ireland has to offer.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

The gig news comes as The Coronas were this morning announced as one of the acts that will play Cork’s Live At The Marquee in 2020.