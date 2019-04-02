The Waterford-based festival has already completely sold out.
All Together Now is back for it’s second year this summer, taking place at Curraghmore House in Portlaw.
Ten new acts have been added to the already-impressive line up, including Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant and Moodymann.
All Together Now
We are delighted to announce 10 new acts to Chapter 2 🎡 @BombayBicycle @johngrantmusic @Moodymann313 @annacalvi @gusdapperton @Tourist PussyRiot, black midi, @KOKOKOmusic & RIMON☀☀
We’ve so much more still to reveal 🎪🧘♂🥂
ALL TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT! #ATN19 pic.twitter.com/0iEfiMiVT0
— All Together Now (@ATNfestival) April 2, 2019