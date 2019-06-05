Miley Cyrus has addressed footage that depicts a fan grabbing her while leaving a hotel in Spain.

The Wrecking Ball singer was with her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth when a stranger grabbed her before appearing to try and kiss her.

Hemsworth escorted his wife to a waiting car while their security team stepped in.

Cyrus, 26, shared the footage to social media and wrote on her Instagram stories: “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

The former Disney star later shared related comments to Twitter:

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

She used the hashtag “#stillnotaskingforit”.