By Anna O’Donoghue

A memorial mass will be held for Boyzone legend Stephen Gately this week on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Gately died of natural causes on October, 10 2009, at the age of 33 at his holiday home in Majorca.

His cause of death was later revealed to be an undiagnosed heart condition.

The mass will be held in St Laurence O’Toole Church on Sherriff Street in Dublin, where the singer grew up locally, and was laid to rest ten years ago.

Last year, on the anniversary of the singers death, Ronan Keating shared a picture of his tattoo in tribute to Gately on Instagram.

The ink bears the numbers 76 and 09, which represent Gately’s years of birth and death.

Keith Duffy posted a series of photos of himself and Gately on Instagram, with the caption: “There’s not a day goes by where I don’t remember a wonderful memory of times spent with this beautiful beautiful man.

I miss you Steo

Mikey Graham took to Twitter to say:

9 years ago today. Still can’t believe Stephen. Still miss you pal

Shane Lynch posted a picture, which featured the words: “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

It is understood his former bandmates will appear on UK TV to reminisce about their late pal.