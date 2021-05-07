Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is bringing young creatives from across the South East together for six weeks of industry-focused workshops.

Aimed at those who are hoping to further their career in the arts, We Can Be Heroes aims to give budding musicians an opportunity to learn from industry professionals.

The concept originated in 2013 when legendary producer and musician Gavin Glass performed with eight young local musicians in a two-hour set at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

All classes are 100% free and take place online.

Classes will focus on every possible aspect of performing — from booking gigs to recording and producing, and getting that all-important radio airplay.

Workshops include: Getting Music To Radio with Kate Brennan Harding, Songwriting with Ruairí Deleaster, Being In A Band/Touring with Stephen McGrath/ Jev, Songwriting/Producing As A Band with Wyvern Lingo, Production/ Recording with Gavin Glass and Booking For Festivals/Venues with Ed O’Leary.

Interested? To apply for a position all you need to do is submit an audition video on the Junction Festival website by tapping here.