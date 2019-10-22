Louis Walsh: 'If Brian was there, yes, Brian could get up and perform'

By Anna O’Donoghue

Louis Walsh has revealed that Brian McFadden would be welcome to rejoin Westlife.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, The Westlife manager said if Brian was at one of the band’s concerts he would have no problem with McFadden getting up and performing with them.

“We all like Brian, he was trouble and great fun”

The X Factor judge went on to say that the final decision, on if McFadden were to be readmitted to the band’s line-up, would be up to Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne.

“As their manager it will be up to the four boys. No, I couldn’t make that decision. That’s their decision.”

Brian famously left the band in 2004.

Westlife reformed last year after a seven year hiatus and launched a massively successful tour across Europe, while also returning to number one in the charts.

They also recently announced a string of stadium reunion shows next year, including two dates in Cork next August.