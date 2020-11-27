Longitude is returning to Marlay Park next summer from Friday, July 2nd to Sunday, July 4th 2021 following a break this year due to the COVID pandemic.

In a repeat of 2020’s trio of headliners, Kendrick Lamar will headline the Friday night of Longitude followed by Tyler, The Creator on Saturday and A$AP Rocky on Sunday night.

Indisputably the most acclaimed artist of his generation, Kendrick Lamar is one of those rare MC’s who has achieved critical and commercial success while earning the respect and support of those who inspired him.

On Saturday, July 3rd Tyler, The Creator leads the line-up. The rapper and producer surfaced as a founding member of Odd Future, an outlandish alternative rap crew that gradually permeated the mainstream as it began a multitude of related projects. His most recent album Igor has been met with universal critical acclaim and debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200.



A$AP is back! We are delighted to announce that A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night. His debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, landed in 2013 and featured the single “Goldie.” The album A.L.L.A. (At Long Last A$AP) followed in 2015 and debuted at number one. His third solo album, Testing, arrived in May 2018, opening at #4 on the Billboard 200.

Joining Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, AJ Tracey, Aitch, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Mabel, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Jack Harlow, iann dior, Jay1, KSI, Rod Wave, Ivorian Doll and Offica.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, December 4th at 9am. The price breakdown is as follows:

Day Tickets: €89.50

Weekend Tickets: €219.50 (Tier 1)

Weekend Tickets: €239.50 (Tier 2 – Final Tickets)