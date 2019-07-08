Rising hip-hop and R&B songstress Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You Too’ European tour is coming to Dublin.

The singer will perform in nine cities across Europe, starting in Paris on November 4 and finishing in Copenhagen on November 19.

She will perform in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Sunday, November 10.

Tickets from €39.50 go on general sale on Friday, July 12 at 10am.

Lizzo first gained attention with her 2016 EP, Coconut Oil, and the Detroit-born and Houston-raised songstress’s hit single ‘Boys’ was named one of Time’s 10 best songs of 2018.

“I want you to hear my songs and feel a connection to me,” she says.

“I hope you can apply what I’m saying to your own life and maybe have a better day. Share this experience with me. Celebrate who you are. If I can change the world for the better one song at a time, I’m cool.”