Following in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson took to the stage to play her first official gig with her band, The Sunflowers.

The 20-year-old and her bandmates, including her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, performed a set a Los Angeles’ Mint Club.

Taking to Instagram after the gig Jackson said she was extremely grateful for all the support she received.

“It was only our seventh performance but it was our first official gig and to have such a turnout like that truly blew us away,” she wrote in the comments.

The love and support warms my heart so much it’s almost aflame

Following the post, she added a series of snaps to her Instagram story.

One of her embracing her mother Debbie Rowe, who was in the audience supporting, her whilst others showed the singer looking happy, relaxed and barefoot channelling her boho aesthetic.

Share it:













Don't Miss