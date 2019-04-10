A new song from the late Avicii has just arrived.

It features Aloe Blacc – the pair had previously teamed up on ‘Wake Me Up’.

The new single will appear on posthumous Avicii album ‘Tim‘, which lands on June 6th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All proceeds from the album will go to the nonprofit charity in his name, the Tim Bergling Foundation.

The charity works to prevent mental illness and suicide.

Avicii rose to fame in 2011 after releasing hit single ‘Levels’, which took the world by storm.

The producer and DJ passed away on April 20th 2018.

Listen to the single here: