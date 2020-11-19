Irish Women in Harmony has dropped their Christmas Charity single ‘Together At Christmas’.

The single, which references a number of Christmas songs through the years, was released on 19th November 2020 with proceeds going to ISPCC Childline.

Comprised of 24 artists, 6 musicians, 18 tween choir winners, the group is filled with Irish female talent from across the country.

The original song ‘Together At Christmas’ was written and produced by RuthAnne, with all parts recorded remotely by 30 of Ireland’s finest female musicians including Soulé, Moya Brennan and Erica Cody.

In a statement, a representative from ISPCC thanked the women for thinking of the charity at this time of year.

“This phenomenal show of support by everyone involved with Irish Women in Harmony will help to make sure that, at a time when we may not be able to gather as we would like to, no child or young person will have to face their challenges alone this Christmas.”

Members of Irish Women in Harmony are set to take to the Late Late Show stage tomorrow, 20th November 2020 for their first performance of the Christmas single.

For information on ISPCC Childline, click here and to donate €4 by phone you can text CHILDHOOD to 50300.

Collaborators

AILBHE REDDY

AIMÉE

ÁINE CAHILL

EMMA LANGFORD

ERICA CODY

EVE BELLE

KEHLI

FAYE O’ROURKE

FIA MOON

LAOISE

LENII

LYRA

MELINA MALONE

MOYA BRENNAN

ROE

RUTHANNE

SIBÉAL

SIIGHTS

SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER

SOULÉ

STEPHANIE RAINEY

TOLU MAKAY

UNA HEALY

WYVERN LINGO

Musicians

AOIFE DENNEDY

LOUIZE CARROLL

LUCIA MCPARTLIN

MARIA O’CONNOR

MARIA RYAN

THEODORA BYRNE

Tween Choir

ALISHA WEIR

AOIFE SWEENEY

AOIFE DELANEY

AURORA MCINTOSH

DOIREANN MCNALLY

ENYA COX

JOYA & PRIYA HOBSON

KEELYN CULLIGAN

MOLLY VERDIER

MOLLY MCCANN

NAOISE SCULLY

NIAMH SMITH

ROBYN STACK

SAOIRSE RUANE

SAVANNAH PHOENIX MUNROE

SKY DEMPSEY

SOPHIE BAO GARRAGHY