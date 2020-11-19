Irish Women in Harmony has dropped their Christmas Charity single ‘Together At Christmas’.
The single, which references a number of Christmas songs through the years, was released on 19th November 2020 with proceeds going to ISPCC Childline.
Comprised of 24 artists, 6 musicians, 18 tween choir winners, the group is filled with Irish female talent from across the country.
The original song ‘Together At Christmas’ was written and produced by RuthAnne, with all parts recorded remotely by 30 of Ireland’s finest female musicians including Soulé, Moya Brennan and Erica Cody.
In a statement, a representative from ISPCC thanked the women for thinking of the charity at this time of year.
“This phenomenal show of support by everyone involved with Irish Women in Harmony will help to make sure that, at a time when we may not be able to gather as we would like to, no child or young person will have to face their challenges alone this Christmas.”
Members of Irish Women in Harmony are set to take to the Late Late Show stage tomorrow, 20th November 2020 for their first performance of the Christmas single.
For information on ISPCC Childline, click here and to donate €4 by phone you can text CHILDHOOD to 50300.
Collaborators
AILBHE REDDY
AIMÉE
ÁINE CAHILL
EMMA LANGFORD
ERICA CODY
EVE BELLE
KEHLI
FAYE O’ROURKE
FIA MOON
LAOISE
LENII
LYRA
MELINA MALONE
MOYA BRENNAN
ROE
RUTHANNE
SIBÉAL
SIIGHTS
SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER
SOULÉ
STEPHANIE RAINEY
TOLU MAKAY
UNA HEALY
WYVERN LINGO
Musicians
AOIFE DENNEDY
LOUIZE CARROLL
LUCIA MCPARTLIN
MARIA O’CONNOR
MARIA RYAN
THEODORA BYRNE
Tween Choir
ALISHA WEIR
AOIFE SWEENEY
AOIFE DELANEY
AURORA MCINTOSH
DOIREANN MCNALLY
ENYA COX
JOYA & PRIYA HOBSON
KEELYN CULLIGAN
MOLLY VERDIER
MOLLY MCCANN
NAOISE SCULLY
NIAMH SMITH
ROBYN STACK
SAOIRSE RUANE
SAVANNAH PHOENIX MUNROE
SKY DEMPSEY
SOPHIE BAO GARRAGHY