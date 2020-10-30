Liam Payne has taken his love for TikTok to a whole new level as he releases a new single with one of the social media platform’s stars.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer announced the news about the duet on TikTok after fans put two and two together about his upcoming mystery single.

The Christmas song titled ‘Naughty List’ is the second single for TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio who released her debut ‘Be Happy’ earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Liam said it’s great to release a song like this especially during this time.

“It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something so fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!”

Merry Christmas all! ❄️ Too soon?…

I’m releasing a new single THIS FRIDAY to get you in the festive mood this year! It’s called #NaughtyList… And as an early present you can hear part of the track on TikTok NOW 🙌🏼

Pre-save now https://t.co/UEUzc55wcv pic.twitter.com/KaHzxMjITQ — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 27, 2020

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their views on the new single .

One user commented on the fact that the release has caused them to create Christmas playlists in October.

NAUGHT LIST IS SUCH A VIBE WHY DONT PEOPLE LIKE IT — Taylor ◟̽◞̽ ☀️ Vote Blue. STREAM NAUGHTY LIST (@SP0OKYSTYLES) October 30, 2020

Anyone who is being rude about Dixie being in the naught list song pls stop. There’s no need to hate on her like she did nothing — shamma (@__goldentommo) October 28, 2020

naught list is so catchy help it’s gonna be stuck on my head for months 😭pic.twitter.com/tM9RoBFTQ6 — j | STREAM ¡PÁRATE! (@whyhabit) October 30, 2020