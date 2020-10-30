Liam Payne has taken his love for TikTok to a whole new level as he releases a new single with one of the social media platform’s stars.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer announced the news about the duet on TikTok after fans put two and two together about his upcoming mystery single.

The Christmas song titled ‘Naughty List’ is the second single for TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio who released her debut ‘Be Happy’ earlier this year.


Taking to Instagram, Liam said it’s great to release a song like this especially during this time.

“It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something so fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!”

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their views on the new single .

One user commented on the fact that the release has caused them to create Christmas playlists in October.

