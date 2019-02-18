Liam Gallagher has said his brother Noel will sue him if he uses any footage of himself singing Oasis songs in his new documentary, ‘As it Was’.
The former lead singer of the band called Noel ‘bitter’, before asking if he needed a hand selling any tickets.
Writing on twitter, Liam said: “I’ve just been informed that I’ll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at Ignition [management company] if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who’s bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x”.
Paul Arthurs, one of the founding members and guitarist for Oasis, replied to Liam’s tweet, saying “I’ll supply the paint”.
While Noel wrote the majority of Oasis’ songs, Liam wrote the singles “Songbird” and “I’m Outta Time”, and a number of album tracks and B-sides.
Since leaving Oasis in 2009, Noel regrouped with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
Liam continued on with the other four members of Oasis until the group called time in 2014, when Liam released his solo album, As You Were, three years later.
While there is no release date as of yet for the documentary, Liam tweeted out on February 14 that he had seen the film, calling it ‘mega’.
Noel has yet to comment.