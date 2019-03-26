Singer Liam Gallagher has come out to claim that Tayto crisps are the best “in the universe”.

The comment appeared to be in response to a Channel 5 tweet, which showed a picture of a British crisps pyramid.

That pyramid deemed Walkers, Pringles and Doritos on the ‘god tier’ of crisps – something Irish snack lovers (and Gallagher) are sure to disagree with.

Gallagher’s tweet read: “Taytos are the best crisps in the universe THE END as you were LG x” and the former Oasis singer followed it up by declaring his favourite flavour.

Mr Tayto himself chipped into the conversation, saying: “This man knows his crisps.”

So, are Tayto’s best crisps in the universe?

Share it:













Don't Miss