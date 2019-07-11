Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi’s ‘feud’ has been going on for some weeks now.

First, Noel Gallagher appeared to have a dig at Lewis when speaking to Gordon Smart on Radio X about terrible music, asking, “Who’s this Capaldi fella? Who the f*** is that idiot?”.

Lewis then recorded a video of himself repeatedly watching the recording saying “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is my dream come true. I’ve been slagged off by a man who’s old enough to be my Da and I’ve never been more happy.”

Lewis then got the ultimate revenge when performing at Glastonbury wearing a t-shirt with Noel’s face in the middle of love heart.

Referring to Lewis in an interview with Variety, Noel said: “F*****g Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.”

He also added that Scotland is “like a third world country”.

Lewis responded to the news with multiple laughing emojis, before making some adjustments to his Twitter, changing his name to ‘Chewis Chapaldi’ and uploading a new profile picture where his face is photoshopped on to the head of the Star Wars character.