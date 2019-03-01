Lewis Capaldi is Number 1 on the Official Irish Singles Chart for the very first time.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has dethroned Ariana Grande to claim the top spot with Somebody You Loved, which advances from last week’s Number 3 position. Lewis’ breakthrough hit finished 800 combined sales ahead Ariana’s 7 Rings which drops to Number 2.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Lewis commented on his success: “I just want to say a massive thankyou to everyone in Ireland for making Someone You Loved Number 1 in Ireland. I love Ireland and I can’t wait to come and play Ireland in November. YEAAAH!”

The good news doesn’t stop there for Lewis. His previous single Grace claims a new personal best at 18, and his debut single from 2017 Bruises makes an appearance in the Top 50, a new entry at 44.

Meanwhile, Giant by Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man reaches a new peak of Number 3, while Mabel scales the top flight once more to hit a new high of Number 5 with Don’t Call Me Up. Fresh from winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Shallow returns to the Top 10 for the first time since early January at Number 10.

Pink scores this week’s highest new entry at Number 17 with Walk Me Home, her 24th Top 20 hit.

