The top name on everybody’s ‘one to watch’ list has announced an Irish date today.

Lewis Capaldi will headline his own show in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on November 21.

The Scottish singer’s breakthrough song, the beautifully stripped back single, ‘Someone You Loved’ reached number three in the Irish charts and has surpassed 23 million streams on Spotify.

The new release follows on from an incredible run of events that has seen the singer-songwriter not only shortlisted for the Brits Critics’ Choice award, but also perform on Top Of The Pops over the new year.

Since his debut track ‘Bruises’ exploded online last year, Capaldi has been able to boast incredibly rare markers in his still fledgeling career, whether it be selling a staggering 50,000 headline show tickets, amassing a near 250 million plays for his just nine released tracks across streaming services and selling out no less than three back-to-back headline tours, with demand outstripping supply at every turn.

His personal achievements haven’t gone unnoticed by his musician peers, however, with Sam Smith, Rag’n’ Bone Man & Niall Horan offering Capaldis an audience of 500,000+ people, the young 21-year-old who only 18 months previous, had been plugging-in, night-after-night into the local pub gig circuit of Glasgow.

