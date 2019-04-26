Singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced an extra date at Dublin’s 3Arena next year due to high demand.
Lewis also announced a unique fan initiative ‘LIVELINE’ for fans who experience anxiety, emotional difficulties or have concerns about attending the shows.
All proceeds from a compulsory 50c extra charge at checkout for the tickets goes towards providing an email address and team at each venue of his concerts who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns fans may have.
Assistance for fans will range from meeting them at the door, escorting them to their seats, or talking to anyone that needs a specially designated ‘escape space’ where time out can be spent.
The signposted help points inside each venue will be open before, during and after the shows.
Fans can email [email protected] to speak to a qualified support advisor to discuss any of their concerns.
Lewis said: “I always get tonnes of messages from people online who have said they want to come to my shows but can’t because they’re struggling massively with anxiety or are just generally afraid they will have a panic attack during the show.
I really wanted to put something in place to help those people feel comfortable and offer them support to allow them to experience the shows.
“I just hate to feel that anyone’s anxiety is making them miss out on anything they want to do and LIVELIVE is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me.”
The announcement comes ahead of the release of his eagerly-awaited debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ which will be released May 17.
Lewis will play two dates at the 3Arena: March 8 and the recently announced March 9, 2020. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ie and start from €37.35 including booking and facility fees.