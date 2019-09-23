Lewis Capaldi is coming back to Cork for a headline show next summer as it has been announced that he will play at Musgrave Park and at Dublin’s Malahide Castle in June.

Capaldi, whose debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, is the top selling album in the UK so far this year, played in Cork earlier this year as he supported Walking on Cars at the Munster Rugby ground.

He returns to Musgrave Park on June 18, with his show at Malahide Castle two nights later.

Tickets go on sale this Friday from €49.90.

The Scottish singer already has three upcoming sold-out shows in Ireland. He plays the Olympia Theatre on November 21 before two nights at the 3Arena on March 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Halsey is also coming to Dublin.

The European leg of her tour sees her go to Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and the UK among others. The penultimate date on her European tour sees her perform at the 3Arena on March 10 next year.

Tickets for that gig are also on sale this Friday.