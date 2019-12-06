Longitude returns to Marlay Park next summer from Friday July 3rd to Sunday July 5th 2020.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Friday night of Longitude. Indisputably the most acclaimed artist of his generation, Kendrick Lamar is one of those rare MC’s who has achieved critical and commercial success while earning the respect and support of those who inspired him.

London rapper and afroswing star J Hus will also perform on Friday.

On Saturday July 4th Tyler, The Creator leads the line-up. The rapper and producer surfaced as a founding member of Odd Future, an outlandish alternative rap crew that gradually permeated the mainstream as it began a multitude of related projects. His new album Igor has been met with universal critical acclaim and debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Saturday 4th sees Ladbroke Grove hitmaker AJ Tracey return to Longitude.

A$AP is back! We are delighted to announce that A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night. His debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, landed in 2013 and featured the single “Goldie.” The album A.L.L.A. (At Long Last A$AP) followed in 2015 and debuted at number one. His third solo album, Testing, arrived in May 2018, opening at #4 on the Billboard 200.

Atlanta’s Young Thug joins the Sunday billing.

Joining Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, J Hus, AJ Tracey and Young Thug across the weekend are DaBaby, Aitch, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Mabel, Charli XCX, JAY1, EarthGang, Pop Smoke, IDK and Santi.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 13th at 9am.