Katie Price is returning to the music scene.

A re-launch of the former glamour model’s music career is to be kicked-off with a performance at Klub Summit UK Garage Festival in Val Thorens, France on January 19.

Her performances are to be filmed for her reality series ‘My Crazy Life’

The return to the stage is being linked with her being declared bankrupt last December.

While Katie (41) was married to now-ex Peter Andre back in 2006 they released an album together and they also did a cover of A Whole New World.

Despite however making it platinum with Peter, Katie’s music career never really seen past 2010.