Julia Michaels has announced a headline show at the Olympia Theatre.

The prolific songwriter and pop sensation will perform at the venue on September 12th, 2019.

Her first release, ‘Issues’, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Song of the Year, while ‘Heaven’ was featured on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed. Her most recent single ‘Jump (feat. Trippie Redd)’ has already cracked 100 million streams. To top it all off, she rounded out the 2018 Grammys with a nomination for Best New Artist.

Tickets from €24.90 go on sale this Friday March 15th.

