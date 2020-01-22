Jonas Brothers are set to descend upon Dublin next week as part of their Happiness Begins tour.

The band, comprised of Nick, Joe and Kevin have added even more joy to their gigs for their fans after announcing support acts for the European leg today.

Irish band Picture this and Jordan McGraw will join the trio of brothers on the road for the European leg of the tour which starts next week.

Speaking about the announcement, Picture This say their very excited to be included.

“We are very excited to announce that we’ll be joining the Jonas Brothers on their UK/Europe tour which starts next week! See you suckers on the road”.