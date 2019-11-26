Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his band have released dates for their European Tour next year.

Hollywood Vampire will play across a number of countries in August and September.

Unfortunately, there are no Irish dates, but the nearest venues to us will be in the UK, where the band will play four times.

The band is comprised of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry and formed in 2015.


A full list of dates and locations is below:

Sat Aug 15- Mainz, Germany- Summer In The City @ Citadel

Sun Aug 16- Hamburg, Germany- Stadtpark

Tues Aug 18 – Charlotta Valley, Poland- Legends of Rock Festival

Thur Aug 20- Berlin, Germany- Citadel Music Festival

Sun Aug 23 – Lingen, Germany- Emsland Open Air

Tues Aug 25- Oberhausen, Germany- Konig-Pilsener Arena

Thur Aug 27- Klam, Austria- Clam Castle

Fri Aug 28 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sat Aug 29 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Festival

Tues Sep 8- Luxembourg, Luxembourg- Rockhal

Thur Sep 10- Milan, Italy- Mediolanum Forum

UK dates

Sept 2 – UK, Leeds – First Direct Arena

Sept 3 – UK, Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

Sept 5 – UK, London – The O2

Sept 6 – UK, Birmingham – Birmingham Arena

