Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his band have released dates for their European Tour next year.
Hollywood Vampire will play across a number of countries in August and September.
Unfortunately, there are no Irish dates, but the nearest venues to us will be in the UK, where the band will play four times.
The band is comprised of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry and formed in 2015.
A full list of dates and locations is below:
Sat Aug 15- Mainz, Germany- Summer In The City @ Citadel
Sun Aug 16- Hamburg, Germany- Stadtpark
Tues Aug 18 – Charlotta Valley, Poland- Legends of Rock Festival
Thur Aug 20- Berlin, Germany- Citadel Music Festival
Sun Aug 23 – Lingen, Germany- Emsland Open Air
Tues Aug 25- Oberhausen, Germany- Konig-Pilsener Arena
Thur Aug 27- Klam, Austria- Clam Castle
Fri Aug 28 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sat Aug 29 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Festival
Tues Sep 8- Luxembourg, Luxembourg- Rockhal
Thur Sep 10- Milan, Italy- Mediolanum Forum
UK dates
Sept 2 – UK, Leeds – First Direct Arena
Sept 3 – UK, Glasgow – The SSE Hydro
Sept 5 – UK, London – The O2
Sept 6 – UK, Birmingham – Birmingham Arena