John Mayer is coming to Dublin.

The Grammy-Award winning artist has added European concerts to his 2019 World Tour.

It begins on October 1st in Stockholm and runs until October 19th at the Manchester Arena – The ‘Your Body is Wonderland’ superstar will being his show to the 3Arena, Dublin, on October 16th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, 15 March. See below for a full listing of tour dates.

His 2019 World Tour launches in New Zealand and Australia on 23 March and then heads to Asia. He then will tour North America, for the fourth consecutive year, with Dead & Company.

Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti – and Mayer himself, before launching his solo tour of North America in July.

His latest single – “I Guess I Just Feel Like” – debuted Friday, 22 February and charted in 17 markets including Norway, Sweden, and The Netherlands. The song, written and produced by John, will be one of many massive hits that will be featured on this tour, such as last year’s “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and many more, these “Evening with John Mayer” concerts will feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.

Here are all European dates:

October 2019

Tue 01 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe

Thu 03 Oslo, NO Spektrum

Fri 04 Trondheim, NO Spektrum

Sun 06 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Mon 07 Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxen

Wed 09 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Sun 13 London, UK The O2

Wed 16 Dublin, IE 3Arena

Fri 18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

