John Mayer is coming to Dublin.
The Grammy-Award winning artist has added European concerts to his 2019 World Tour.
It begins on October 1st in Stockholm and runs until October 19th at the Manchester Arena – The ‘Your Body is Wonderland’ superstar will being his show to the 3Arena, Dublin, on October 16th.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, 15 March. See below for a full listing of tour dates.
His 2019 World Tour launches in New Zealand and Australia on 23 March and then heads to Asia. He then will tour North America, for the fourth consecutive year, with Dead & Company.
Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti – and Mayer himself, before launching his solo tour of North America in July.
His latest single – “I Guess I Just Feel Like” – debuted Friday, 22 February and charted in 17 markets including Norway, Sweden, and The Netherlands. The song, written and produced by John, will be one of many massive hits that will be featured on this tour, such as last year’s “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and many more, these “Evening with John Mayer” concerts will feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.
Here are all European dates:
October 2019
Tue 01 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe
Thu 03 Oslo, NO Spektrum
Fri 04 Trondheim, NO Spektrum
Sun 06 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Mon 07 Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxen
Wed 09 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Sun 13 London, UK The O2
Wed 16 Dublin, IE 3Arena
Fri 18 Manchester, UK Manchester ArenaJohn Mayer