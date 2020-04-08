This Saturday, Mark McCabe & John Gibbons will be headlining Clubs Online for the Frontline to raise money for the Mater Foundation.

The aim of Clubs Online for the Frontline is to use the vast social network of Ireland’s bars and nightclubs in order to raise money for frontline staff to aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fundraiser is a collaboration of DJ’s from across the country along with special guests doing a “festival-style” stream through Facebook Live to help raise awareness and support our frontline workers.

Your support would be greatly appreciated and a donation of any amount can have a great impact in these uncertain times. Thank you in advance for supporting this fundraiser and our frontline staff.

Your contribution will enable financial support for the Mater Public Hospital, so that it can continue advancing care for every patient. You can watch the stream here.

You can donate now here