James Arthur was forced to cancel a charity gig just hours beforehand due to “crippling anxiety”.

The singer tweeted his followers to say that he was “deeply sorry” but he’s been recently badly affected by “poor mental health”.

“I simply can’t perform tonight,” he said.

The 31-year-old was due to support Take That in aid of the UK charity, Teenage Cancer Trust at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He continued: “I would like to profoundly apologise to the amazing Teenage Cancer Trust team, to all that have bought tickets to see me and to the boys from Take That, it was a dream to be able to perform alongside them but devastatingly I cannot perform this evening.

“I promise I will make it up to you and I’m looking to get help for this.”

Both the charity and venue have tweeted their well-wishes to Aruthr.

“We are so sorry that you are unable to join us tonight for our #TeenageCancerGigs. We all send our thoughts and best wishes,” Teenage Cancer Trust wrote.

Whilst the Royal Alber Hall seconded it, adding: “Sending you love and strength from all of us here James”.

