Jess Glynne will ‘never’ be booked for the Isle of Wight again, festival boss John Giddings has said.

The 29-year-old singer pulled out of the island’s Life Festival just 10 minutes before she was due to perform due to ‘physical exhaustion’.

Speaking to the Mirror, Giddings said: “She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again. It shows no regards for people that bought a ticket.”

“It’s so sad that an artist would do that to their fans. She’s let them down.”

Glynne was booked as the headline act at the annual festival, hours after taking to the stage at Spice Girls World Tour in London on Saturday evening as the girl band’s support act.

Taking to Instagram to explain herself and apologise to fans and festival-goers, she wrote: “I am a human being and I can’t help that my body sometimes gives up on me. I am so so gutted, sorry and upset that I couldn’t perform yesterday.”

“I came all the way I got ready and was about to head to the stage but I just couldn’t do it. I was incredibly weak and full of anxiety.”

Adding in the lengthy post: The last thing I ever want to do is let people down, I am sorry to anyone who I upset it was not my intention. I had to do what was right for my physical and mental health.”

“It kills me having to explain myself but I’ve just seen so much negativity online and in the press and it’s so frustrating and a load of bullshit. I refuse to be made to feel like a bad person. I’m sure many of you out there haven’t been well a day in your life and not been able to go to work. Well, I’m no different to you”

Attached an image of a black square, she concluded: “I’m now taking this week off to get myself better and to step away from the madness. To all my fans I love you and thank you and will always make sure I’m at my best for you!”